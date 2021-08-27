Matthew Caruana Galizia Shares Emotional Early Memory Of His Mother To Mark Her Birthday

“A dog disappeared and we found him in a bell-shaped hole in the rock. It was one of around ten silos carved by farmers thousands of years ago. We started looking more closely at the ground and found pieces of broken pottery everywhere.”

“Not many know that while my mum was working as a journalist she studied archaeology and graduated top of her class,” Caruana Galizia said. “On some days while she was studying and I got home from school early, we walked the dogs to a special hill in Bidnija called the qolla.”

Matthew Caruana Galizia has shared a touching memory of his mother, assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, to mark what would have been her 57th birthday yesterday.

Caruana Galizia said his mother taught him how to decipher which pieces of broken pottery were old and which ones weren’t.

“Her answer was that we have to look at the evidence, the context and the nature of the material. Clay is grey, and when you put it in an oven, it turns into red terracotta.”

“But thousands of years ago, without electric ovens, you could only heat it so much. Pieces of pottery that are thick and grey in the middle are made using primitive fires and are likely to be older.”

He said this memory bears lessons for the nation’s quest for justice for his mother’s brutal murder, which has led to one conviction (Vince Muscat) and five other arraignments (George and Alfred Degiorgio, Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and Yorgen Fenech).

“One of the first things the police said to me was ‘let the evidence lead us’. Yes, that’s how this started, and for the guilty, how it will end. Happy birthday.”