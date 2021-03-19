Matthew Caruana Galizia Urges PL Politicians To ‘Be Brave’ And Join Forces Against Keith Schembri 

Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has urged Labour politicians to join forces and speak out against Keith Schembri as one voice. “To politicians in the Labour Party who are still too afraid of Keith Schembri to speak out against him and his cry for help from party supporters, I’ll say this: be brave,” Caruana Galizia wrote, a day after the former OPM of staff attacked the integrity of a magisterial inquiry which reportedly recommends criminal charges against him over suspected money laundering.

Caruana Galizia said he’s aware the former OPM chief of staff has built up a database of compromising information on most PL politicians, an allegation that was recently backed up in court by former PN media chief Pierre Portelli. Testifying at the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, Portelli recounted how Schembri had approached him in 2012 with a dirty deal to swap compromising photos of prominent people within PL and PN. Portelli said he rejected the deal. “The way to deal with this [database of compromising information] is not to back down and hide, hoping he never uses it, but to join together to overpower him,” Caruana Galizia said.

Former PN media head Pierre Portelli

He also urged PL politicians not to play into Schembri’s political narrative that he’s being targeted by the “PN establishment” because they couldn’t stomach how a Labour supporter who was raised in a Bormla housing estate grew up to become a successful businessman. “His claim about being targeted because he’s Jenny from the block is worthless,” he wrote. “Look at his co-conspirator Adrian Hillman, who’s also being charged: a private school kid who was installed as director at our country’s most important newspaper not on merit but thanks to his blokey relationships with other men of his age and background.” “In taking down these two, we have a chance to change our culture.” Do you think Matthew Caruana Galizia’s rallying cry will have its desired effect?