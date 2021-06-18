Matthew Grech Tried To Convert An Undercover British Journalist In Conversion Therapy Exposé

Matthew Grech, the Maltese man who claims to have been cured of his homosexuality, has found himself at the centre of a British tabloid exposé about gay conversion therapy. Grech was interviewed by a Sunday People journalist posing as a confused gay man seeking guidance, as part of a probe into the practice. He was interviewed in his capacity as co-director of the charity Core Issues Trust which has been described as a “Christian fundamentalist group” and which claims to have helped people “overcome same-sex attraction”. Throughout his conversation with the journalist, Grech goes to great lengths to, unsuccessfully, square the circle and convince him that homosexuality is just a mindset and that it can be reversed through therapy. “I come from an understanding that is not based on ideology but on science – that nobody is born with same-sex relations. The majority of the influence lies in environmental factors,” Grech tells the journalist.

Grech first hit the headlines in 2018 with his controversial comments on gay therapy on X-Factor