Mayor Praises ‘Magnificient Vision’ To Turn Floriana Into A Green City
Floriana’s mayor has pledged her full support to greenify the town’s busy and congested main street, Triq Sant’Anna.
“This magnificent vision would fit nicely in the unique features of Floriana, and I reaffirm my commitment to continue pushing for this project to be done,” mayor Davina Sammut Hili told Lovin Malta.
“My dream is to have a wonderful town with its unique features, leading to a glorious capital city. This is also in the good spirit of history as originally planned by the Knights of St John.”
Spearheaded by four young architects from DHI Periti, Ian Camillieri Cassar, Anna Gallo, Bernard Vella and Adam Brincat, it was initially proposed back in 2014.
It envisions removing traffic from Triq Sant’Anna through an underground tunnel to make room for green recreational areas.
However, the project was left on the back burner, only to return to local discourse after Paris unveiled its own plans to turn its central strip of Champ-Élysées into an extraordinary garden.
Meetings are currently being held with various entities to bring the Valletta suburb project to life, including various with the Ministry of Transport and Environment.
Environmental Minister Aaron Farrugia said he was very keen on the project, while a spokesperson confirmed geotechnical surveys will start immensely to determine the stability of the excavations needed for the green vision to materialise.
Floriana is already known to have the greatest number of public green areas, but this initiative will go a step further by doing away with traffic on the stop and adding gorgeous new landscapes and pedestrian paths for tourists and residents.
