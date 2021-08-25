MCAST Head Of HR Sues MaltaToday Over Defamation

A Head of Human Resources at MCAST has taken a Maltese newspaper for court over defamation related to two published articles.

Josephine Abdilla is suing MaltaToday after the media house published two articles that contained “a significant number of serious inaccuracies and what appear to be over-malicious fabrications” amounting to what Abdilla considers a “deliberate character assassination”.

“In their articles, MaltaToday state that they are relying on the report of a Board of Inquiry (commissioned by the Ministry of Education and chaired by Mr. Paul Bonello),” Abdilla said, saying she had never seen this report despite requested requests.

“MCAST or any other authority arising either from the report or from any other issues, has taken no action in her regard and Abdilla remains suspended on full pay. She has made representations on her situation to no avail,” she said via her lawyers.

Abdilla and her team said that MaltaToday had quoted unnamed sources, leaving her unable to “respond in depth”.