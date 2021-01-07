MCAST Moves Online Till End Of Week: ‘Health Of Our Staff And Students A Priority’
MCAST has agreed to hold its lectures online until the end of the week as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
“MCAST is closely monitoring the developing situation and the health of our staff and students remains a priority,” the tertiary educational institute said yesterday.
“Following consultation with the Malta Union of Teachers , on Thursday 7 January and Friday 8 January all MCAST lectures will be held online.”
“Please check your email for updates from your institutes. We appreciate that the ongoing pandemic is bringing a sudden change to your plans. MCAST will continue to review the situation and provide information.”
In light of a surge in COVID-19 cases, all Church schools and a number of independent schools announced they will move online until at least the end of the week.
Yesterday, the Malta Union of Teachers announced a two-day strike at state schools in protest at the government’s refusal to move schools online.
MUT President Marco Bonnici said the health authorities have advised the education authorities not to reopen schools, but Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci steered away from calling for their closure, arguing that education should be prioritised too.
Bonnici didn’t clarify who exactly from the health authorities lent this advice but confirmed he wasn’t referring to Gauci.
In a statement this morning, the MUT declared the strike as a “great success”.
Cover photo: MCAST
Do you think schools should reopen physically?