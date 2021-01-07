MCAST Moves Online Till End Of Week: ‘Health Of Our Staff And Students A Priority’ 

MCAST has agreed to hold its lectures online until the end of the week as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

“MCAST is closely monitoring the developing situation and the health of our staff and students remains a priority,” the tertiary educational institute said yesterday.

“Following consultation with the Malta Union of Teachers , on Thursday 7 January and Friday 8 January all MCAST lectures will be held online.”

“Please check your email for updates from your institutes. We appreciate that the ongoing pandemic is bringing a sudden change to your plans. MCAST will continue to review the situation and provide information.”