MCAST Responds After Students Voice Concerns Over Apprenticeships Affected By COVID-19

MCAST has responded to fears by students at MCAST regarding their mandatory apprenticeship placements being affected by COVID-19.

For many courses such as accounting, marketing or IT, it is required that you obtain a placement apprenticeship to work in tandem with your studies. Failing to do so, typically means that you cannot progress in your studies.

Students had previously reached out to Lovin Malta to convey their concerns that COVID-19 was making it difficult to find a placement as some companies were reluctant to accept students, whilst in other cases, students were concerned for their own health.

Lovin Malta reached out to MCAST for comment, who explained that “although the COVID-19 situation does pose challenges, MCAST reassures the students that solutions are being finalised if the situation persists”.

They further highlighted that MCAST “would be doing its utmost to ensure that students are supported and would still be able to graduate as planned.”

In response to the COVID-19 situation, this year MCAST has also reached out to employers to open more opportunities for students seeking an apprenticeship. This is unlike other years where students are required to find their own employer.

MCAST also noted that a large number of students, specifically in the IT sector, already have settled on their placements and were confident that those who have yet to find one, would be able to do so “without any consequence on the quality of the apprenticeship”.

For any students who require assistance with their apprenticeships, the Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning office support students directly through the following support helplines:

23987144

23987145

23987153

23987158

Alternatively, one can email the office at [email protected].

The community college also highlighted their commitment to “continue monitoring the situation and to provide timely solutions to its students as required”.

