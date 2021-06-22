MCAST Students Will Receive Exam Results As College Reaches Agreement With Teachers’ Union Over Salary Increments Of Payment Structures

MCAST students will be receiving their exam results after the college reached an agreement with the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) on various claims, including salary increments of payment structures.

“Students will be receiving their results as the MUT has lifted its directive following mediated negotiations which were concluded successfully today,” MCAST said in a statement.

The Education Ministry along with MCAST had threatened legal action against MUT after a mediation meeting held yesterday ended in a stalemate when MCAST decided it wanted an official from the Industrial Relations Union to be present, but wasn’t available.

The meeting concerned teachers refusing to share exam results due to salary upgrades not having been adopted.

Although yesterday’s meeting bore no fruit, discussions today resulted in an agreement being reached between MUT and MACST on “the interpretation of the salary increments of the payment structure”.

MCAST now claims that students will be receiving their results following today’s meeting.

