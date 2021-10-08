MCAST Welcomes Back Over 7,000 Students After Year And A Half Away Due To COVID-19

MCAST has opened its doors following the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming over 7,000 full-time students back after a long stretch away from physical learning.

Hosting its opening ceremony yesterday, CEO Professor Joachim James Calleja said:

“We don’t want to lose any students, and no one should be excluded. We want to make sure that everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Ours is truly a community College for all.”

It’s been almost a year and a half since students flooded MCAST’s halls. And this year there are set to be even more after MCAST received around 3,322 new applications from prospective students, a 20% increase compared to last year.

The number of international students applying for MCAST courses also increased by over 15%, and students from 90 countries have joined courses offered by the six institutes and Gozo campus.

“We are finally back at the College together to enjoy campus life which we missed so much over the past year,” Student Council President Bradley Debono said.

“I invite you to participate fully in campus activities, join student organisations, and have your voices heard. Above all, I urge you to make use of the wellbeing services and to reach out for help when needed.”

