Medical Cannabis Strain Price Drops To €10 A Gram In Malta

A medical cannabis distributor has reduced the cost of medical cannabis for a specific strain.

Weeco’s White Widow hybrid has been reduced to €10/gram “in a move which makes it the lowest priced medical cannabis in the local market”, Pharma.MT said. The hybrid strain contains 18% THC and <1% CBD.

White Widow is among the most famous cannabis strains in the world, having originally been cultivated in the Netherlands in the 1990s.

It is a balanced hybrid that gained prominence with recreational users before transitioning to medical cannabis status.

“The White Widow strain can provide effective pain management when it comes to back pain, sciatica, muscle pain, muscle spasms, neck pain, as well as neuropathic pain such as in the cases of fibromyalgia, Multiple Sclerosis, and peripheral neuropathy,” Pharma.MT said.