Medical Team Called In To Buġibba Hotel After Swimmer Encounters Difficulty In Pool

A medical team has been dispatched to a Bugibba hotel after one of its patrons encountered difficulty while swimming in the hotel’s pool.

Readers who contacted Lovin Malta said they had seen ambulances and police in the area, with a police spokesperson confirming that an incident had been reported at the hotel located in Dawret il-Gżejer.

There was no further information about the age or gender of the person, or about their condition.

One News reported that the person was in a critical condition.

More as we get it.

