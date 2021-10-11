د . إAEDSRر . س

Budget 2022: Medicines For Cancer, Osteoporosis And Several Other Conditions To Be Added To Government Formulary List 

Medicines to treat a number of conditions will be added to the government’s formulary list, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has announced. 

During his budget speech in Parliament tonight, the minister announced that medicines for a number of conditions will be made available to the public free of charge as of next year. 

The medicines include some forms of cancer medication, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, circulatory conditions, inflammatory conditions and other rare diseases. 

Medication required for In Vitro Fertilisation treatment, as well as certain rare and extreme conditions, will also be added to the list. 

Medication for certain psychiatric conditions will also be added to the list. 

Furthermore, elderly individuals aged 80 and over and those on supplementary allowance will be automatically eligible for free medical care, without any means testing requirement.

