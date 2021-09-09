Mediterranean Diet? Maltese Among The Least Likely In EU To Eat Fish At Home
The Maltese are less likely to eat fish at home than citizens of most other European Union countries despite being a tiny Mediterranean island.
According to the findings of the latest Eurobarometer survey, 57% of Maltese said they ate fish at home at least once a month, compared to the European average of 64%.
Malta had the eighth-lowest proportion of respondents who said they enjoyed a home-cooked fish meal at least once every four weeks.
Mediterranean neighbour Cyprus registered an identical 57% to Malta and was followed by Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary
A further look at the numbers reveals that a quarter of Maltese eats fish at home at least once a week. 32% said they had fish between one and three times a month, while 19% said less than once a month.
A relatively large percentage, 19%, said they never had fish, compared to the European average of 11%.
The survey found that eating fish correlated with socioeconomic status, with those who said they often struggled to pay bills reporting the lowest rates of fish consumption.
This was also reflected in the fact that Malta had one of the highest rates of fish consumption in restaurants.
