Meet The Bosses! Listen To Life Lessons From Malta’s CEOs And Business Leaders

1. Sebastian Ripard: TXF-tech partners for Bolt

The CEO behind the company which has disrupted the island’s taxi and food delivery market gave people an insight into his mind and some of the mental secrets behind his success. “I think everything is a balance; having more of one thing means having less of another. I think it’s about these daily routines and habit building, how to build up those habits that give you the energy you need to keep you within that bigger objective in that phase of your life.” 2. Christian Vassallo: Vassallo Group

Vassallo is the seasoned Director of Vassallo Group, a family-run business empire involved in countless ventures, from catering to construction, hospitality, property and energy to mention a few. But despite the impressive resume, Vassallo showed how he follows humble lessons: learn from your failures, focus on your own journey and treat your team like a family. 3.Dean Micallef: Firstbridge

Described by his peers as a ‘modern accountant’, Dean Micallef manages the financial services at Firstbridge with a mantra that change must be embraced. With a tech-first mentality and a desire to never let himself slip into a state of inertia, Dean has led his company for the past 6 years, seeing it grow from a startup to a market leader. “A lot of people place too much emphasis on luck,” he said. “I think people look at successful people and say they’re probably lucky, they got a lucky break. Luck will always feature in everything in life but I don’t think it has as big an impact as people make it out to be.” 4.Dana Farrugia: Tech.mt

Dana Farrugia is breaking the mould. After a long career in the telecoms industry and the Ministry for the Economy, she now serves as the CEO of Tech.mt, a partnership between the Maltese government and the Chamber of Commerce to promote the national strategy for technology and innovation. With an emphasis on emerging technology like blockchain, AI, IOT, cloud services and data analytics, Dana probably knows more than most about what the future will look like and she shared some of that advice. 5. Kari Pisani

Stay foolish and hungry: that’s the life motto that Maltese consulting firm boss Kari Pisani swears by. And it seems to have worked out – Pisani is a valuable and lucrative mind in the industry. The non-executive director of a handful of high-flying financial companies and an investor, Pisani is a self-declared student of life. 6. Liana Cremona: GoTo Malta

As part of the senior team of GoTo Malta, Liana Cremona COO and the company have disrupted Malta’s car rental industry, giving people a wider choice for transport in such a hectic country like this. Between electric scooters, one-way rides or roundtrips, GoTo offer solutions for practically everyone looking for an alternative. 7. Sigmund Mifsud: Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

From a full-time trumpeter to the person leading the Maltese national orchestra, it’s been quite a journey to the top for Sigmund Mifsud.

Since taking charge of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Mifsud h as taken the MPO to new heights as the orchestra performed at some of the world’s largest concert halls. And he’s lent us some nuggets of advice, not only about leading an orchestra but leading a business in general. 8. Kevin Buttigieg: RE/MAX

Malta’s property market has grown immensely with the influx of tourists, expats and a peaking economy – and Kevin Buttigieg has been a part of that rise. The man has been a pioneer in the property business since 1995 and has established himself as the Chairman of one of the most successful real estate agencies in the country, RE/MAX. 9. Chris Mifsud: MPS

Chris Mifsud is known for his work at one of Malta’s most established marketing agencies, MPS Ltd, and as the founding investor and strategist for success stories like ANCHOVY plc, Keepmeposted and iCity Malta, not to mention his position as CEO and co-founder of Ryde Technologies Ltd. If you ask Mifsud for his two cents on business it’s to understand chance, keep your ego in check… and always make sure you’re the stupidest person in the room. 10. Anton Azzopardi: ADD

