Melita Confirms Yorgen Fenech’s Phone Made Two Calls To His Wife While It Was At The Hague

Yorgen Fenech’s wife received two phone calls from her husband’s phone while it was at Europol’s headquarters in the Hague, the Netherlands, for digital analysis, a Melita representative confirmed. 

Testifying in court today, the representative confirmed that Fenech’s phone made one call to his wife Marlene in August and another in November. 

Marlene Fenech had confirmed receiving the first call last August, stating that she was unable to answer it in time and that when she called back, her husband’s phone wasn’t in a position to respond. 

Last November, she received a similar phone call, and her husband’s phone remained on the line for a few seconds before it went dead.  

The Melita representative couldn’t say which country the calls had originated from, only that information was sent via the Swedish telecommunications company Telia. 

Neither could she respond to a question by Fenech’s lawyer Charles Mercieca whether Telia provides services to the police.

Fenech’s phone was seized from him after he was arrested in November 2019 on suspicion of conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. 

His phone was then sent to Europol for digital analysis, and forensic experts recently presented the court with three hard drives containing four terabytes of data from his phone and other devices.

What do you make of this development?

