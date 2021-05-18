Melita Launches 5G Network As Malta Joins Handful Of Countries With Nationwide Coverage

Melita has gone live with its 5G service, with Malta becoming one of the few countries in the world to provide nationwide coverage of the new technology.

The 5G network was launched at a press conference earlier today, with Melita ‘Endless’ customers now being able to benefit from the 5G network at no additional costs.

“As of today, Malta is one of the very few countries in the world with a nationwide coverage of 5G,” said Melita CEO Harald Roesch.

“This is an infrastructure that is unparalleled in the European Union. We believe our investment will benefit the economy in general and the people living in Malta,” he said.

Melita has also taken into consideration the health risks associated with 5G, most notably fears that its electromagnetic radiation can cause damage to humans, and stated that it will publish all emission levels online for transparency.

“It is confirmed that the emissions of mobile communications, including 5G, remains at less than one percent. We believe we have built a very safe infrastructure as well,” Roesch continued.