Mellieħa Hotel Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In Nearby Substation

A number of guests and workers in a central Mellieħa hotel were evacuated last night after a fire broke out in a nearby substation.

At around 8pm last night, members from the Civil Protection Department were called in to tend to the blaze, which developed on the rear side of the hotel. A fire engine was brought in for about an hour before the fire was eventually brought under control.

There were about fifteen to twenty guests in the Solana Hotel and Spa, which is on George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa.

The affected guests were offered alternative hotel rooms in the same locality, TVM reported.

As a result of the fire, parts of the locality’s electricity had to be shut off while officers tended to the guests and the blaze. Nearby establishments needed to close early as a result of this as police urged nearby residents to stay in their homes.

No one was injured. Enemalta engineers eventually brought electricity back to area.

