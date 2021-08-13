Mellieħa Local Council Insists Family Park Undergoes Regular Maintenance After PN MPs Water It
The Mellieħa local council has responded to claims by Nationalist Party MP Robert Cutajar’s claims that a family park in the village had been allowed to fall into disrepair by the council.
Speaking to Lovin Malta earlier today, Cutajar said he had personally arranged for trees at the Selmun family park to be watered, pointing his finger at the Mellieħa local council for failing to maintain the park.
“I want to send a wake-up call to the council. The park is in a state of neglect. It was a project we implemented in 2012 when I was mayor and I am very angry and disappointed at the state it is in,” Cutajar told Lovin Malta.
In response, the local council noted that this year had been exceptional in the lack of rainfall registered and particularly high temperatures “especially in recent days”.
“In fact we have had to intervene and water established trees and bushes in some areas which normally don’t need watering,” the council said.
As far as the family park was concerned, the council pointed out that no irrigation system had been installed. “This week we brought a bowser to the family park and watered the olive trees along Triq Selmun.”
The council added that public gardens in the locality were watered according to a predetermined schedule.
Photos sent to Lovin Malta by the council showed several trees and bushes around the locality being watered – though few of them were from the actual family park.
“It is also worth noting that regular maintenance is carried out on the park,” the council ended. “This year we painted all the benches, including in the picnic area, repairs were carried out on the stake track and a new playhouse for children was installed. The rubber flooring beneath the outdoor gym was also completely replaced.”
What do you make of the council’s response?