Mellieħa Local Council Insists Family Park Undergoes Regular Maintenance After PN MPs Water It

The Mellieħa local council has responded to claims by Nationalist Party MP Robert Cutajar’s claims that a family park in the village had been allowed to fall into disrepair by the council.

Speaking to Lovin Malta earlier today, Cutajar said he had personally arranged for trees at the Selmun family park to be watered, pointing his finger at the Mellieħa local council for failing to maintain the park.

“I want to send a wake-up call to the council. The park is in a state of neglect. It was a project we implemented in 2012 when I was mayor and I am very angry and disappointed at the state it is in,” Cutajar told Lovin Malta.

In response, the local council noted that this year had been exceptional in the lack of rainfall registered and particularly high temperatures “especially in recent days”.