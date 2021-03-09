Mellieħa Walker: ‘I Was Treated Like A Criminal For Slightly Lowering Mask To Defog My Glasses’

Enforcement of COVID-19 rules has been beefed up over the weekend, but some of it seems to be quite over the top.

A woman told Lovin Malta that she recently went on a country walk with her husband in the limits of Mellieħa when she slightly lowered her mask below her nose to defog her glasses.

“We walk quite fast and since my husband and I both wear glasses, the tendency is for the specs to become foggy. When it gets foggy we lower the mask under our nose and then put it up again. The road was free from any other people walking.”

However, out of nowhere, a police car drove by them, and a police officer got out and fined them for not wearing their masks properly.

Describing the officer’s behaviour as “arrogant”, the woman said that he asked them for their personal details and warned them that he has the power to arrest them after they informed him they weren’t carrying any form of identification.

“We just couldn’t believe any of this was happening, it felt as if we were in a communist country,” she said.