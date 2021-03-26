Mellieħa’s Red Tower Vandalised Right After Restoration Project Is Completed
Mellieħa’s iconic Red Tower has been left damaged, heritage group Din L-Art Ħelwa announced today.
Sharing images of damaged bricks along the walkway to the tower, DLH lamented the destruction as an “ignorant” act.
“It is a real shame that after all our hard work, the tower has been damaged by the very people it was built to defend,” DLH said in a statement. “We hope that the public can come forward so funds are found for its repair. This is only one manifestation of the damage sustained by heritage sites from wanton or ignorant acts.”
They noted that their usual funds to address such damage has dropped since they’ve had to close key sites such as the Red Tower to the public due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.
DHL asked the public if they could donate to help get the Red Tower back to its former glory; the recent vandalism comes after an extensive project to spruce up the tower, taking it back to its famous bright colour.
If you’d like to donate to DLH, follow this link.
Unfortunately, this is far from the first spot of vandalism to go down in the beautiful area around Red Tower.
Just a few months back, a poetic tribute bench built in memory of Mellieħa resident Anita Gray was destroyed by vandals, an act that was roundly condemned by a local councillor.