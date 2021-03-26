Mellieħa’s Red Tower Vandalised Right After Restoration Project Is Completed

Mellieħa’s iconic Red Tower has been left damaged, heritage group Din L-Art Ħelwa announced today.

Sharing images of damaged bricks along the walkway to the tower, DLH lamented the destruction as an “ignorant” act.

“It is a real shame that after all our hard work, the tower has been damaged by the very people it was built to defend,” DLH said in a statement. “We hope that the public can come forward so funds are found for its repair. This is only one manifestation of the damage sustained by heritage sites from wanton or ignorant acts.”

They noted that their usual funds to address such damage has dropped since they’ve had to close key sites such as the Red Tower to the public due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.