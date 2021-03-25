د . إAEDSRر . س

Melvin Theuma Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Feeling Unwell In Court

State witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination Melvin Theuma has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting feeling unwell in court today. 

Net News has reported the detail, which has been confirmed by sources of Lovin Malta. 

Theuma complained of feeling unwell during his testimony in the compilation of evidence against main suspect Yorgen Fenech. 

At around 1pm, Theuma began complaining of chest pains. He first said that he would carry on, but his lawyers warned that he had a medical test coming up soon.

The magistrate eventually allowed Theuma to leave the stand.

It has not been reported that he tested positive for COVID-19 upon visiting a hospital. 

