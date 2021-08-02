Melvin Theuma Asks Court To Include State As Defendant In Caruana Galizia Damages Case 

The self-confessed middleman in the plot to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has requested that the State be included in a case filed by the late journalist’s family in which it is requesting compensation from those involved in her murder.

Last year the family filed a court application seeking compensation for moral and material damages from the three assassins – Alfred and George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat – as well as alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, and Theuma.

Damages recovered would be diverted to the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, to allow it to reach its objectives of ensuring justice in the murder case, protecting investigative journalists and public interest litigation, among others.

In a court application filed on Monday, Theuma asked the court to add the State – as represented by the Prime Minister, the State Advocate, the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner – as defendants in the case.