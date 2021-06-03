Melvin Theuma Pressured To Destroy Crucial Tapes Three Weeks Before Arrest, Recordings With Yorgen Fenech’s Partner Show

Melvin Theuma was pressured to destroy crucial tapes that would have linked Yorgen Fenech to the murder just three weeks before his eventual arrest.

Recordings played to the court show Johann Cremona, who is Fenech’s business partner, hounding Theuma to dispose of the tapes, telling him that the police’s money-laundering investigation was bogus and that they were only interested in getting their hands on the recordings.

Throughout the tape, Cremona presses for information on the recordings – how they were taken and where they were located. He tells Theuma that the only concerns are what the police could find during their raids – namely the recordings.

The recording, Theuma confirmed to the court, took place between three to four weeks before his arrest on 14th November 2019.

He elaborated that Cremona has regularly informed him that the raids were incoming – but did not give any indication as to where exactly they would raid, as promised.

“Yorgen Fenech had promised me to get me a letter signed by a notary showing me where would be raided,” Theuma told the court under questioning from Jason Azzopardi.

“Cremona wanted to destroy the recordings. He told me that Europol would come along with their equipment to track down everything. And they did come along. As if I would ever destroy those recordings!” he continued.

“I had a better chance than Vince Muscat to get a pardon because I had recordings that would pin the mastermind.”

Cremona assured Theuma that the arrest would be over money-laundering and that Fenech would cover any fines that came with it.

Theuma, however, said he knew they were lying – and had already sensed at the back of his mind that he would angle for a pardon.

Cremona insisted that Police Commissioner Lawerence Cutajar had received payment to ensure that he would not be investigated for the murder. However, Theuma disagreed insisting that Cutajar never accepted the money.

His last message from Cremona was that his arrest had been ordered by the commissioner.

Fenech had even checked in to see whether Theuma had destroyed the tapes just a day or so before his arrest – asking Theuma whether he “cleaned up” the issue.

Lovin Malta has previously revealed how there exist fears that Theuma could have been murdered – with Fenech allegedly trying to buy cyanide off of the dark web. However, Theuma has told both Cremona and Fenech about the existence of secret recordings and other evidence for leverage should plans to kill him off emerge.

Cremona, who is not under investigation for any involvement in the assassination plot or attempts to cover it up, has hung over this case like a shroud.

It has already been revealed that there exist several recorded conversations between Theuma and Cremona – where the pair discuss leaks from the police force, Theuma’s imminent arrest, and Muscat’s attempts to secure a pardon. Cremona was even the one who discussed Raymond Aquilina’s involvement in the arrests.

Lovin Malta recently revealed that Cremona tried to convince Theuma into leaving Vince Muscat without funds and in the arms of a legal aid lawyer to prevent him from speaking up about key players in the assassination plot. Cremona had also assured Theuma that the Prime Minister and police were “on his side”.

He also tried to convince Theuma to pin the blame on former minister Chris Cardona in the lead up to the arrest.