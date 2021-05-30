Melvin Theuma Pardon Linked To Casino Di Venezia And HSBC Heists

Melvin Theuma’s pardon also extends to other major heists in Malta, including an infamous hold-up at the Casino di Venezia in 2010 and a €1 million theft from an HSBC branch in 2007.

Malta Today reports that Theuma has been granted a pardon to reveal information in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Casino di Venezia robbery, the HSBC heist, and an attempted HSBC heist in 2010. The pardon also covers his involvement in illegal gambling and money laundering.

He was not directly involved with the robberies themselves but provided his residences as a shelter for the criminals after the heists.

The Casino di Venezia raid happened at 7.15pm on 3rd February 2010, after four armed men entered the casino, stealing €500,000 in cash. The raid was over in three minutes and the men escaped the scene via a boat in the harbour. Their car was dumped in the sea and they were last seen leaving the Grand Harbour.

Meanwhile, the 2007 HSBC heist saw robbers steal €1 million from a branch that was transferring cash that would be used when the country adopted the euro. Five individuals were involved and indications were that it was carefully planned.

Nobody had ever been charged for the robberies.

Lovin Malta has previously reported how Theuma had rented an apartment to the would-be robbers in the 2010 HSBC heist. He will give testimony on the matter in the coming weeks. Vince Muscat, who has pleaded guilty to his role in the Caruana Galizia assassination, is on trial for the 2010 robbery.

The HSBC heist has hit the headlines again in recent months, following testimony by Muscat in the Caruana Galizia case.

Lovin Malta has reported on how Muscat’s claims hark back to the claims made by former police officer Mario Portelli, in the case against lawyer David Gatt, who he had accused of masterminding the failed robbery.

More recently, links were also drawn between the attempted robbery and Minister Carmelo Abela.

Earlier this month, Abela was revealed to have testified before an inquiring magistrate regarding security equipment he had access to, and which is believed to have been used in the daring heist. It was revealed last week that the police are investigating the minister’s potential involvement.

Abela has vehemently denied the accusations, with Prime Minister Robert Abela sticking by him despite calls for his resignation, at least until he is cleared of wrongdoing.