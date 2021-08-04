Melvin Theuma Questioned In Court About Ownership Of Mosta Safehouse Used After Botched HSBC Heist

State witness Melvin Theuma was in court again this morning to continue his testimony in the cases against Vince Muscat and Darren Debono, both of whom are charged with the attempted hold-up of the HSBC headquarters back in 2010.

Last month, the court heard Theuma say that he knew nothing about Muscat’s role in the botched heist, or any other crime for that matter.

As regards Debono, Theuma recalled renting an apartment in Mosta to him some time before the robbery. He also told the court how he had visited the apartment shortly after the attempt and had found a bloodied Debono lying on one of the beds.

Theuma was asked to help find them a “horse doctor” to treat Debono.