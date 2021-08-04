Melvin Theuma Questioned In Court About Ownership Of Mosta Safehouse Used After Botched HSBC Heist
State witness Melvin Theuma was in court again this morning to continue his testimony in the cases against Vince Muscat and Darren Debono, both of whom are charged with the attempted hold-up of the HSBC headquarters back in 2010.
Last month, the court heard Theuma say that he knew nothing about Muscat’s role in the botched heist, or any other crime for that matter.
As regards Debono, Theuma recalled renting an apartment in Mosta to him some time before the robbery. He also told the court how he had visited the apartment shortly after the attempt and had found a bloodied Debono lying on one of the beds.
Theuma was asked to help find them a “horse doctor” to treat Debono.
During today’s sitting, Theuma was cross-examined by Debono’s lawyer Edward Gatt, who focused his questioning on the apartment’s ownership.
Theuma said that one of his acquaintances and himself had purchased two apartments on the street and had kept one each.
He could not remember the name of the person he had bought the apartment from, later remembering, however, that the deed of sale had been seized by the police when the police raided his home.
Gatt requested that Inspector Nicholas Vella, who performed the search on Theuma’s property, be called to testify in the next sitting.
Magistrate Monica Vella is presiding while inspector Joseph Mercieca and AG lawyer Francesco Refalo are prosecuting.
