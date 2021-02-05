Melvin Theuma Threw Away Meat And Wine Gifted By Yorgen Fenech Because He Thought They Were Poisoned

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, threw away meats and drinks given to him by main suspect Yorgen Fenech out of fear that he would be poisoned.

According to a report by Times of Malta, Theuma confirmed the detail under questioning by lawyer Jason Azzopardi during the compilation of evidence against the three men charged with carrying out the murder; Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat.

“I feared he would poison me. I was scared of everything coming from him,” Theuma told the court.

Theuma explained that he was particularly afraid for his safety in the immediate aftermath of the arrests of the Degiorgios and Muscat. He said that he even cancelled a plane ticket purchased by Fenech because of his fears.

Theuma told the court that he was under so much pressure that he contemplated suicide on numerous occasions. The thought of Yorgen Fenech “sitting cross-legged with a cigar in his mouth” after getting away with murder had stopped him from doing so.

The state witness has regularly relayed his concerns that Fenech was plotting to murder him to cut any loose ends. Police have revealed in court that Fenech may have attempted to purchase both a cyanide capsule and a gun through the dark web.

Meanwhile, Theuma has also told the court that he began recording Fenech out of fears that he might murder him, particularly after Vince Muscat began revealing some details on the assassination.

It seems that Theuma may have expressed these fears to others. Lovin Malta has revealed how a warrant has been issued for a Dutch national claiming to be in possession of recordings showing Theuma discuss the issue.

Theuma has only just returned to the stand following his suicide attempt in July 2020. He has been given a conditional pardon to reveal all he knows about the murder and other major crimes, a decision taken solely by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

