Melvin Theuma: Yorgen Fenech And Johann Cremona Both Named Chris Cardona As A Murder Mastermind
Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma has testified that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and his associate Johann Cremona had both name former Economy Minister Chris Cardona in connection with the journalist’s assassination.
Under questioning by police superintendent Keith Arnaud this morning, Theuma recounted how the two men had brought up Cardona’s name to the point Theuma believed he had something to do with the murder.
At one point, either Fenech or Cremona (Theuma forgot who) showed the middleman a photo of Anthony ‘Il-Biglee’ Chetcuti, who has been named as another potential middleman between Cardona and suspected triggermen Alfred and George Degiorgio.
The Degiorgios’ brother Mario had told Theuma that Cardona paid them €350,000 to kill Caruana Galizia.
However, Theuma said he cannot state under oath that Cardona was involved as his information came from third parties. As far as he can tell, the sole mastermind was Yorgen Fenech, because he had told him to put the murder plot in motion and had paid him €150,000 to pass on to the Degiorgios.
Yet the middleman also said that Cremona was informed about the murder plot throughout.
Today, Theuma also reiterated his belief that Keith Schembri was somehow involved in the murder plot, seeing as Fenech used to name the former OPM chief of staff as the person who had passed him inside information about police investigations.
Cremona also told Theuma that he would receive information from Schembri via former Castille official Kenneth Camilleri.
Both Cardona and Schembri have denied any involvement in the murder.
Theuma was testifying in the compilation of evidence against brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella.
Robert Agius and Jamie Vella have been charged with supplying the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia outside her Bidnija home in 2017.
Adrian Agius, along with George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella, has been charged with the 2015 murder of Chircop at a Birkirkara garage complex.
The compilation of evidence for both murder cases is taking place at the same time.