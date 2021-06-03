LIVE: Melvin Theuma’s Testimony Against Yorgen Fenech Continues

Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will continue his testimony against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

He will continue speaking about secret conversations he recorded with Fenech and other key figures in the case, like Johann Cremona.

Cremona, who is not under investigation for any involvement in the assassination plot or attempts to cover it up, has hung over this case like a shroud.

It has already been revealed that there exist several recorded conversations between Theuma and Cremona – where the pair discuss leaks from the police force, Theuma’s imminent arrest, and Muscat’s attempts to secure a pardon. Cremona was even the one who discussed Raymond Aquilina’s involvement in the arrests.

Lovin Malta recently revealed that Cremona tried to convince Theuma into leaving Vince Muscat without funds and in the arms of a legal aid lawyer to prevent him from speaking up about key players in the assassination plot. Cremona had also assured Theuma that the Prime Minister and police were “on his side”.