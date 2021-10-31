Melvin Theuma Raises Alarm Over Yorgen Fenech’s Intimidation, Publishing Evidence Linking Businessman To Daphne’s Murder

Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has called on police to take action against suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech for intimidation and making false claims to police.

This comes after Fenech’s lawyers asked police to investigate Theuma for committing perjury in his testimony implicating Fenech in the murder.

In a criminal complaint against Fenech, Theuma references a wealth of evidence showing Fenech implicating himself in the murder, from recordings to conversations over encrypted messaging services like Signa

“Isn’t because of her everything has happened god damn. Do you think I’m a ####? Even if this didn’t happen, you would still be my friend… Once I got involved, I’ll shoulder whatever I need to shoulder, there’s nothing I can do to do Haq ghall-Madonna, I messed it up. There’s nothing we can do,” Fenech tells Theuma in recordings.

The court document makes reference to a wealth of instances where Fenech confirmed his involvement in the murder, highlighting it as evidence where Fenech showed he was the mastermind.

Theuma was granted a presidential pardon to testify in the murder. Shedding doubt on his testimony would be crucial for Fenech’s defence.

Fenech’s team insist that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was the mastermind behind the murder. Theuma, who has hinted at Schembri’s involvement, insists that he cannot guarantee he was part of the murder, telling the court he received the order and the money from Fenech.

Theuma makes reference to Schembri in recordings and even named Schembri as a mastermind in a letter found in an evidence box handed over to police

However, the document provides evidence where Fenech details his outright involvement in the murder.

“What shall I do? Go to the judge and tell him the truth that I went after her?” Fenech says in a conversation.

Theuma and his lawyers are claiming that Fenech is using violent intimidation tactics against the vital witness. Theuma attempted suicide soon after Fenech’s lawyers made similar claims of perjury in the court.

Fenech is facing a life sentence over the murder. Theuma has presented a wealth of evidence implicating Fenech in the murder.

While the motive is not confirmed, many have suggested that Caruana Galizia’s reporting over the Electroags deal and its links to Fenech’s 17 Black might be behind the murder.

What do you think of the issue?