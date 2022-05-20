Memorial Event Dedicated To Lassana Cisse In The Works As Body Finally Set For Repatriation

The final preparations to repatriate the body of murdered Lassana Cisse are underway as a memorial event is also in the works.

Three years after Cisse’s racially-motivated murder shined a light on xenophobia on the island, the island’s authorities are in contact with Cisse’s family in the Ivory Coast with the repatriation set to happen in the coming days, a government source confirmed with Lovin Malta.

Aside from the repatriation, a memorial event dedicated to the murdered man will be held, with the “final preparations” currently underway.

