MEP Cyrus Engerer Has Been Appointed Rapporteur On Emissions Legislation

Cyrus Engerer, member of the European Parliament, has just been appointed Rapporteur on one of the legislative acts by the Environment Committee of the European parliament.

The ‘Fit for 55’, is a package that the European Union is proposing, in its fight against climate change and the preservation of the environment.

“I am grateful to have been given the trust to do my part in the European parliament in the fight against climate change and to ascertain that all countries in the European Union take the environment seriously,” Engerer said in his initial comments upon the announcement by the Environment Committee of his new role.

Engerer will be responsible for drafting and negotiating, the legislation on the allowances given to European countries on the European Union’s emissions trading scheme until 2030.

‘Fit for 55’ is quite ambitious as a package, and is considered to be the biggest project the European Union is embarking on during this legislature.

Its main aim is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce emissions by 55% in the next nine years by 2030.

“We must ensure that the big ambitions we have for our environment move from paper to implementation in every Member State”, Engerer concluded while praising the European Union for being the only entity with a climate law in the world.

