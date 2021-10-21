MEPs Call For Investigations Into Pandora Papers, Urging Legal Action To Be Taken

MEPs are calling for urgent investigations to be launched into any wrongdoings recently unveiled by the Pandora Papers and its links to the European Union.

They are also urging that the Commission take legal action against member states that are not implementing EU rules, as well as clamp-downs and the necessity for new laws.

John Dalli, former Maltese Minister, and EU Commissioner, was mentioned in the Pandora Papers when they were revealed, and the MEPs have made it clear that condemnation is being reserved for the individuals mentioned.

The MEPs identified what they see as the most urgent measures the EU needs to take in order to close these existing loopholes that are permitting tax avoidance, tax evasion, and money laundering to take place.

They also stressed that legal action must start to be taken by the Commission against countries within the EU that do not properly enforce and execute the existing laws.

Parliament also urged member states to make sure that laws are being enforced, and do more regarding the identification of owners profiting from a shell company structure.

“New, stronger rules will be pointless without making what is already in place work properly and without better cooperation between national authorities across the EU,” the resolution says, calling for more resources and goodwill to be applied to this policy area.

