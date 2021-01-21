MEPs Overwhelmingly Vote In Favour Of Alex Agius Saliba’s Right To Disconnect Proposal

European Parliament has voted in favour of a resolution on the right to disconnect, a proposal first tabled by Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

The resolution, which gained 472 approval votes out of a possible 681, involves the right to not answer emails and phone calls after work hours.

“Today’s vote is the first but crucial step,” Agius Saliba told Lovin Malta.

“Now that the report has been adopted, the Commission will not be able to ignore our call any longer and would have to take action and legislate the right to disconnect at an EU level,” the MEP added.