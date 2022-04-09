Mercedes ‘Total Loss’ After Election Celebrations’ Flare Set Għaxaq Woman’s Car Ablaze
A woman whose car was burnt by a flare shot off during celebrations over the Labour Party’s General Election landslide win has been left in tears over what to do next.
Stephanie Sammut was in Gozo on Sunday, with her Mercedes C-Class Coupe left parked in Għaxaq.
At around 10am, she got a call from police letting her now her car was on fire; a flare had apparently fallen onto its rear windscreen, breaking it and causing the vehicle to catch fire.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Sammut said her insurance provider had declared the vehicle a “total loss” – and that she hasn’t heard back from the government after she reached out to them to inform them what happened.
“While last Sunday you were celebrating and thrilled with joy, I was crying and in despair,” Sammut said in an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela.
“I have been crying since then for nothing as it won’t bring my car back,” she continued.
“I wont even pass from that road again, I was shocked and at the same time grateful for my life and my sons’. Now, I don’t have a car and no money to buy one, it’s an injustice to see these things are still happening, safety should be always your first priority.”
Sammut had just spent around €600 over the previous few weeks on the car, an investment that has since gone up in flames.
With her car destroyed, she is urging the government to ensure this never happens again.
“Is this country worth living in anymore for people like me?” she ended.
The roads saw a number of crashes and incidents as PL supporters took to the streets to celebrate and carcade.
A number of people were hospitalised as a result of these celebrations – with another incident involving a flare leading to a woman fighting for her life and a young child becoming injured.
Have you ever seen anything like this in Malta?