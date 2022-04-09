Mercedes ‘Total Loss’ After Election Celebrations’ Flare Set Għaxaq Woman’s Car Ablaze

A woman whose car was burnt by a flare shot off during celebrations over the Labour Party’s General Election landslide win has been left in tears over what to do next.

Stephanie Sammut was in Gozo on Sunday, with her Mercedes C-Class Coupe left parked in Għaxaq.

At around 10am, she got a call from police letting her now her car was on fire; a flare had apparently fallen onto its rear windscreen, breaking it and causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Sammut said her insurance provider had declared the vehicle a “total loss” – and that she hasn’t heard back from the government after she reached out to them to inform them what happened.