Message Reseaved? These Misspelt Road Markings Will Always Be Maltese AF

Roads in Malta can be infuriating and often-times slammed with traffic- but a pair of viral photos from the island’s streets are leading to some serious jokes online.

Images of a number of road marking failures – including council parking with a large “KUNSLL” and another parking spot marked with a large “RESEAVED” led to a number of people commenting on the sheer silliness of it all.

“It seems as is they were playing Scrabble, with some missing letters,” said one person online. Another person said it looked like “year ones” had worked on the painted markings.

Other’s literally couldn’t believe the errors, thinking the images were a bit of Photoshop magic.

“I don’t think these are real, they could be edited… how can it be that the workers didn’t realise?”

Either way, people had plenty of quips about them online.