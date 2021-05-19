Message Reseaved? These Misspelt Road Markings Will Always Be Maltese AF
Roads in Malta can be infuriating and often-times slammed with traffic- but a pair of viral photos from the island’s streets are leading to some serious jokes online.
Images of a number of road marking failures – including council parking with a large “KUNSLL” and another parking spot marked with a large “RESEAVED” led to a number of people commenting on the sheer silliness of it all.
“It seems as is they were playing Scrabble, with some missing letters,” said one person online. Another person said it looked like “year ones” had worked on the painted markings.
Other’s literally couldn’t believe the errors, thinking the images were a bit of Photoshop magic.
“I don’t think these are real, they could be edited… how can it be that the workers didn’t realise?”
Either way, people had plenty of quips about them online.
The thing is, this is far from the first time images of questionable road markings, with strange signs causing confusion all over Malta for years now.
A former Santa Venera deputy mayor shared a similar experience, recounting when workers had written “SLOP” instead of “SLOW” or “STOP” in his locality.
“I don’t have to laugh,” Jonathan Brimmer said. “This was when I was Deputy Mayor at Santa Venera Local Council. Our workers did a spelling mistake and we were all over the news. The mayor was furious.”
And another man shared an image of uneven parking spaces in another example of shoddy work.
With Malta experiencing near-endless constriction and roadworks all over the island on a daily basis, it’s probably expected that workers make a few mistakes here and there.
That said, messing up literally one word that is written large on the floor in front of a number of colleagues is quite a feat, so shout out to the guys who keep on giving us these wondrous images.
