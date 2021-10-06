Metro Entrances For Msida, Paola, St Julian’s And Buġibba Revealed
The first look at where metro stops may actually appear in a number of Maltese towns shows what the proposed entrances may actually look like.
From St Julian’s to Mosta to Bugibba, designers behind the potential metro plans have for the first time shown how central these stops will be.
From seaside gardens to church parking lots, here are some of the metro entrances that may one day come to the island.
1. Ballutta Bay, St Julian’s
2. St Julian’s
3. Attard
4. Msida
5. Buġibba
6. Paola
7. Cospicua
Take a look at the entire network below:
The underground metro will consist of three lines over 25 stations around Malta. Estimated to cost around €6.2 billion and take between fifteen to 20 years to build, the proposed first phase could be ready and operational within five to eight years.
The whole system would cover 35km and connect northern Buġibba to the airport in the south.
Though mainly underground, some parts would be overground.
What do you make of these proposed entrances?