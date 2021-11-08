Metro Proposal Launch Cost Taxpayers A Whopping €76,981

The proposal was launched during an evening event on Saturday 2nd October.

The information was provided by Transport Minister Ian Borg in response to a parliamentary question by Nationalist Party MP Toni Bezzina.

The launch of the government’s proposal for the introduction of a metro system in Malta cost the country €76,981.76.

The proposed metro will consist of three lines over 25 stations around Malta. Estimated to cost around €6.2 billion and take between fifteen to 20 years to build, the proposed first phase could be complete within five to eight years.

Transport Minister Ian Borg has said that the future of transport in the country lies under the ground, but the government has yet to take a position in favour or against the proposal.

The government had initially rejected an FOI by Lovin Malta for it to be provided with the studies into the potential metro system only for them to be published some weeks later.

The studies can be accessed directly through this link.

Do you agree with building a metro in Malta?