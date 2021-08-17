MFA Gives Referees Power To Abandon Matches In Case Of Racist Abuse 

The Malta Football Association’s Executive Committee has voted to empower referees to abandon matches in cases of racist abuse by fans.

Under the new regulations, referees will first be obliged to ask for a public announcement to be made requesting that any racist behaviour stop immediately. After this has failed, the referee will suspend the match for a few minutes, before finally abandoning the match if the abuse persists.

In cases where a match has had to be abandoned, the way forward will be decided by the MFA’s Control, Disciplinary and Ethics Committee.

In a statement this evening, the MFA said it was disappointed by the increase in discriminatory behaviour.

“Football should not be misused by anyone projecting any discriminatory message. The decision to empower referees to act against racism and to follow a procedure which could result in the suspension or even abandonment of a football match, is a strong sign that the Malta FA, its clubs and members will do whatever is in their control to prevent such behavior,” the football association said.

Opposition Leader Welcomes New Guidelines

News that MFA would be announcing new anti-racism measures was welcomed by Opposition leader Bernard Grech this afternoon.

“Racism should never be tolerated, and has no space in society,” Grech said in a Facebook post this evening in which he welcomed the MFA’s “satisfactory” announcement.