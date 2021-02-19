MFA President Bjorn Vassallo To Discuss Malta’s Promising Football Future On Lovin Daily

Malta Football Association President Bjorn Vassallo will appear on today’s episode of Lovin Daily to discuss the future of football in Malta.

Last week, the MFA announced its first-ever four-year strategic plan to train young, promising footballers into elite players.

The strategy serves as the basis for the association’s commitment to raise the game across all levels.

The strategic plan, covering the period 2020-2024, sets out eight goals associated with four areas of key importance:

Further technical and infrastructural development

Growth and sustainability of football clubs, strengthening protection through a legal framework

framework Broadening the exposure and commercial value of the Association and domestic c ompetitions

ompetitions Improving good governance by strengthening the compliance and integrity aspects.

Vassallo will appear on Lovin Daily to discuss the new strategy and the state of football in Malta.

Tune in at 10am to watch the full interview live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Tag someone who needs to tune in