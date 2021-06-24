MGA CEO Carl Brincat To Be Interviewed On Lovin Daily Following Malta’s FATF Greylisting

Malta Gaming Authority CEO Carl Brincat will be today’s special guest on Lovin Daily, where he will discuss the Financial Action Task Force’s decision to greylist Malta and what it means for the future of the country.

Yesterday, the FATF officially greylisted Malta, sending alarm bells ringing throughout the nation.

The FATF greylist includes countries determined to have strategic weaknesses in their anti-money laundering and terrorism financing framework, with a clear intention to address concerns shown.

Malta is the first EU state to get greylisted by the FAT. The list includes 19 other countries, including Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, Panama and the Cayman Islands.

In order to be taken off the list, countries will need to work on a plan of action agreed to with the FATF.

Prime Minister Robert Abela deemed the decision as “unjust” and said Malta’s economy will keep on growing. Meanwhile, Opposition leader Bernard Grech called for national unity and appealed to the government to set up a joint task force with the PN in order to plot the way forward for the country

As MGA CEO, Brincat is at the forefront of Malta’s anti money-laundering regime. He is an expert in the field and his two cents on the topic will help paint a better picture of what greylisting means for Malta and what the future entails.

