Mġarr Worker Loses Life In Tragic Truck Incident In Birżebbuġa

A man has died in an incident involving a truck in Birżebbuġa today.

The man was 71-years-old and from Mġarr.

The death comes after the man was assisting another man – a 35-year-old driver from Mosta – manoeuvre his truck. During this manoeuvring, the truck struck the man.

At around 1pm, police were informed of the incident in Triq Wied il-Qoton, Birżebbuġa.A medical team was called onto the scene to assist – however, the man was shortly after certified dead.

The 35-year-old driver was not injured in the incident.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has appointed various experts to assist in her inquiry. Investigations are underway.