Mġarr Worker Loses Life In Tragic Truck Incident In Birżebbuġa
A man has died in an incident involving a truck in Birżebbuġa today.
The man was 71-years-old and from Mġarr.
The death comes after the man was assisting another man – a 35-year-old driver from Mosta – manoeuvre his truck. During this manoeuvring, the truck struck the man.
At around 1pm, police were informed of the incident in Triq Wied il-Qoton, Birżebbuġa.A medical team was called onto the scene to assist – however, the man was shortly after certified dead.
The 35-year-old driver was not injured in the incident.
Magistrate Doreen Clarke has appointed various experts to assist in her inquiry. Investigations are underway.
Lovin Malta sends its condolences to the family of the victim during this challenging time