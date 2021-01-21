MGRM Calls For PN Action After Edwin Vassallo Labels Equal Marriage Laws ‘Inhumane’

PN MP Edwin Vassallo has landed himself in hot water after calling civil liberties for LGBTIQ persons and the right to divorce “inhumane”.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Malta Gay Rights Movement condemned his views and said:

“Just one day after being appointed as a PN spokesperson, and, before we even had a chance to speak to the new Human Rights and Civil Liberties Spokesperson, we are already seeing an attack from one of their MPs.”

“Edwin Vassallo went beyond his religious belief, calling laws in favour of equal marriage ‘inhumane’.”

“If the PN disagrees with this kind of speech, it is time to make it crystal clear and take action. The lack of humanity, Edwin, lies in those who do not know how to love and have built a political career on hatred.”

Vassallo was speaking during an interview on Ilwien.