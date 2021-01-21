MGRM Calls For PN Action After Edwin Vassallo Labels Equal Marriage Laws ‘Inhumane’
PN MP Edwin Vassallo has landed himself in hot water after calling civil liberties for LGBTIQ persons and the right to divorce “inhumane”.
In a strongly-worded statement, the Malta Gay Rights Movement condemned his views and said:
“Just one day after being appointed as a PN spokesperson, and, before we even had a chance to speak to the new Human Rights and Civil Liberties Spokesperson, we are already seeing an attack from one of their MPs.”
“Edwin Vassallo went beyond his religious belief, calling laws in favour of equal marriage ‘inhumane’.”
“If the PN disagrees with this kind of speech, it is time to make it crystal clear and take action. The lack of humanity, Edwin, lies in those who do not know how to love and have built a political career on hatred.”
Vassallo was speaking during an interview on Ilwien.
Vassallo, speaking after his interview, said that he “could not hide the truth about who [he] is”, taking personal responsibility for his statement.
“Sorry to whoever disagrees with me, they have every right and respect their decision, but I cannot hide the truth of who I am.”
“In this interview, I am being as truthful as I can be,” he said.
Ġurnata biss wara l-ħatra ta’ Kelliema ġodda għall-Oppożizzjoni, u qabel ma biss kellna l-opportunita nitkellmu…
Posted by MGRM on Thursday, 21 January 2021
Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar also echoed calls for the PN to issue a statement on Vassallo’s comments.
It remains to be seen whether the party will reply.
Grech has given some sort of indication that civil liberties would be a crucial part of the PN moving forward, with Therese Comdoini Cachia appointed PN spokesperson for Human Right and Civil Liberties.
This is not the first time that Vassallo has been on the receiving end of criticism; most recently in his defence of Father Patrick Pullicino, the author of a controversial opinion piece asserting that homosexuality was wrong, where Vassallo claimed the priest is falling victim to hate speech.
