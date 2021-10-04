MGT Host Gordon Bonello Praised For Saving A Man From Choking To Death
The host of Malta’s Got Talent is getting a tonne of praise online – however it isn’t for any of his filmed work but because he might’ve been key to avoiding a tragedy.
“Tonight Gordon Bonello just saved a life,” make-up artist Diane Nikolic said online alongside a photo of the boisterous host looking uncharacteristically calm at a restaurant.
“Thanks to his knowledge of first aid, he saved a man from choking by removing the obstruction. We are still very shaken but ever so happy that a life was saved.”
Still shaken by the incident, which happened over the weekend, Nikolic was all praise for Bonello, saying: “Bravu Gordon for acting so quickly and managing to keep calm throughout the first aid procedure.
Knowledge of basic first aid can make all the difference between life and death situations, and diners were just happy that Bonello was in the vicinity to make a difference.
The original post racked up over 2,000 reactions, with some recounting their own family’s near-death experience that was avoided thanks to a handy Heimlich Maneuver.
“Big well done and thank you. I do not know the person who was choking but my sister went through the same, few years back, and if it was not for this guardian angel, she would not have been here with us.”
Have you ever had an experience at a restaurant like this?