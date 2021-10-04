MGT Host Gordon Bonello Praised For Saving A Man From Choking To Death

The host of Malta’s Got Talent is getting a tonne of praise online – however it isn’t for any of his filmed work but because he might’ve been key to avoiding a tragedy.

“Tonight Gordon Bonello just saved a life,” make-up artist Diane Nikolic said online alongside a photo of the boisterous host looking uncharacteristically calm at a restaurant.

“Thanks to his knowledge of first aid, he saved a man from choking by removing the obstruction. We are still very shaken but ever so happy that a life was saved.”

Still shaken by the incident, which happened over the weekend, Nikolic was all praise for Bonello, saying: “Bravu Gordon for acting so quickly and managing to keep calm throughout the first aid procedure.