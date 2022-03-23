Michelle Muscat Says She Criticised Person Who Parked Her Car In A Disabled Parking Space
Michelle Muscat has said she wasn’t driving her private car when someone parked it in a blue parking space reserved for people with disabilities.
“I was surely not driving the car and probably not even in the car when this picture was taken,” Muscat told Times of Malta.
“I have asked the person driving not to repeat this action, which cannot be justified, and is not what I and The Marigold Foundation stand for.”
Earlier today, Lovin Malta published a photo of the Muscat’s car parked in a disabled parking space outside The Meeting Place in Marsa, which is run under the auspice of the Marigold Foundation, the NGO she chairs.
Michelle Muscat was the only one seen leaving the vehicle, but the car does have a private chauffeur. The car and the numberplate was confirmed with publicly available images.
To be eligible to park in a blue parking space, one must have a blue badge – a legal document issued to drivers with severe and permanent mobility restrictions, that allows them to park in specific reserved places.
Anyone who abuses this is liable to a fine of at least €230 and to have their car towed. If they repeat the offence, the fine can rise to between €1,000 and €1,500 and their vehicle will be towed.
