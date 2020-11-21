Migrants Airlifted To Malta After Shipwreck Are Stable And Recovering

A group of migrants who were airlifted to Malta after their rubber dinghy capsized last week are in stable condition and recovering, well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta.

The migrants were airlifted by the Armed Forces of Malta as part of a rescue operation to save 111 people from drowning after their dinghy capsized shortly after leaving Sabratha in Libya.

The news made international headlines following video footage of a mother crying out in desperation for her six-month-old baby, Joseph, who was separated from her during the incident.

Joseph was picked up by Open Arms, a refugee rescue ship, but died shortly after.

According to the Italian coast guard, Malta offered the nearest hospital for the Open Arms rescue operation and helped with the transfer of the survivors.

Three of the survivors were airlifted to the island where they were treated for their injuries. Lovin Malta has been informed that they are in stable condition and are recovering.

According to figures published by the International Organisation for Migration, since the beginning of October at least 30 migrants have died at sea while trying to cross the Meditteranean.

Since the beginning of 2020, approximately 575 have died on the same journey with indications that the real number is higher.

Speaking at a Summit Med 7 in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the immigration crisis affecting Malta and insisted that it be given more importance in the EU.

Since then, Germany and France have accepted asylum-seekers from Malta following a bilateral agreement to reduce the irregular migration in Europe.

