Millions In Direct Aid To Keep Flour Prices Stable Approved By Cabinet, Robert Abela Announces
Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Cabinet has approved a multi-million direct aid package to food importers to keep the price of flour stable.
“We are giving them millions of euro on condition that they absorb the impacts of the [Ukraine] war and don’t raise their prices,” Abela told a PL mass meeting outside Castille this afternoon.
“In recent weeks and months, we also gave significant aid to importers of animal fodder, and we’re doing this while spending our money responsibly.”
During the election campaign, Abela announced that the government has struck a deal with the country’s major food importers financial aid to prevent price hikes and ensure the island is adequately stocked in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.
However, following a Freedom of Information request by Lovin Malta, the Agriculture Ministry said that while the government is “actively liaising with food importers to fully ensure the best way forward and mitigate repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine”, there are presently no signed agreements.
Abela didn’t provide any details of the aid package today.
And as inflation continues to bite households’ budgets, Abela sought to allay fears by comparing the current situation to the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
“Inflation has reached record levels in Europe, and while Malta has seen an increase too, it is practically only half the levels seen in Europe. Malta’s highest inflation rate was recorded in 2008, and back then it was double the European inflation rate.”
“This is the greatest proof that the government protects its workers. While it’s impossible to eliminate the impacts entirely, you can have peace of mind that the government’s priorities are in order.”
Do you think the government is doing enough to combat food inflation?