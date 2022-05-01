Millions In Direct Aid To Keep Flour Prices Stable Approved By Cabinet, Robert Abela Announces 

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Cabinet has approved a multi-million direct aid package to food importers to keep the price of flour stable.

“We are giving them millions of euro on condition that they absorb the impacts of the [Ukraine] war and don’t raise their prices,” Abela told a PL mass meeting outside Castille this afternoon.

“In recent weeks and months, we also gave significant aid to importers of animal fodder, and we’re doing this while spending our money responsibly.”

During the election campaign, Abela announced that the government has struck a deal with the country’s major food importers financial aid to prevent price hikes and ensure the island is adequately stocked in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

However, following a Freedom of Information request by Lovin Malta, the Agriculture Ministry said that while the government is “actively liaising with food importers to fully ensure the best way forward and mitigate repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine”, there are presently no signed agreements.