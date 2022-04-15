Mind Over ‘Platter’: UK Weight Loss Expert Breaks Down Healthy Eating With Some Easy Tips

As Malta continues to gear up for UK weight-loss personality Steve Miller’s arrival, the man has laid down some wisdom on where we should start, should we want those scales to come down. Lovin Malta sat down with Steve on another episode of Lovin Daily, and he was more than happy to share three tips we can all get behind. “Do not do rigid diets. They are doomed,” he said, referring mainly to FAD or crash diets that are often conjured to get people to hit some instant results. Unfortunately in the world of weight loss, instant results just don’t exist. “Look at what your intake is like at the moment and use common sense to adjust it so you’re eating 80% well and 20% ‘what you fancy’.”

Miller insisted that successful weight loss comes, in no small part, with a positive mentality. “You have to nourish your mind as well as your belly,” he added. “Make sure that your mind is fed. Make sure you have a reason to get up in the morning – stretching your mind, like doing a new course. Something that ‘feeds your head’.” The statement may sound as though it has nothing to do with food or weight loss. Though remarkably, many long-living populations in the world are known to have a ‘sense of purpose’ as a common denominator. Your mentality – what gets out of bed in the morning – is one of the most powerful tools in your arsenal, and plays an active role in the last tidbit of advice Steve has given. “Let go of all the excuses. Let go of all the negative stuff that [makes you think] that you’ll never lose weight, or that it’s going to be difficult. Keep telling yourself, and it will be.” “In terms of the mechanics of losing weight, make it simple. Do not make it overly complicated.” “It’s mind over ‘platter’.” “Once your head is in the right place, the weight will fall off you. Your confidence will go sky high and you’ll transform so many aspects of your life.”