Minister Says Talks On Malta’s Food Couriers Are Still Underway But Won’t Reveal Average Earnings

Discussions are still underway with stakeholders in the food courier industry to address issues concerning contracts handed out to third-country nationals, Minister Carmelo Abela said.

However, he refused to comment on what the average wage of food couriers on these platforms when answering a parliamentary question by MP Jason Azzopardi.

Abela refused to say whether Jobsplus had any reports of couriers who were working between 70 and 80 hour weeks.

The Minister did say that he expected the discussion to conclude soon. However, the debate was cut short due to a shouting match that ensued because of claims concerning Abela’s alleged involvement in an HSBC heist.

Working conditions at Bolt Food and other similar operators have been under the spotlight since the beginning of the year when it emerged that while EU nationals can be self-employed, hundreds of third-country nationals are employed by fleets that take half their income.

The companies supply them with a motorbike and a fuel allowance, which would cost the courier’s less than what they give the fleet if they rented the motorbikes themselves from a rental service.

To make matters worse, the couriers start their journey in considerable debt, paying up to €7,000 for the fleet agencies to get them a work permit in Malta.