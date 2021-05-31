Minister Jose Herrera Denies Handing Out Bogus Jobs To Boost His Electoral Chances

National Heritage Minister Jose Herrera has denied giving out scores of bogus jobs through his ministry via ‘contracts of service’, but has refused to supply documentation proving it.

Lovin Malta is informed that Herrera is one of the worst offenders when it comes to giving out ‘do-nothing’ ministry jobs and bogus contracts of service to constituents and canvassers to help his electoral chances.

“It’s ridiculous. He’s basically giving people from €200 to around €700 per month and telling them he does not expect them to show up for work. And everybody knows about it,” a source told Lovin Malta, indicating that there have been complaints about Herrera’s behaviour.

To verify the information, Lovin Malta filed Freedom of Information requests to all ministries, asking them for a list of people engaged under ‘contracts of service’ including their full name, role and locality of residence, as well as the amount they are being paid.