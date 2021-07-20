Minister Michael Farrugia Admitted To Hospital Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Minister for the Elderly and Active Aging Michael Farrugia has been admitted to hospital, two days after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The minister was admitted to hospital today. A number of tests were carried out and he is understood to be in a stable condition.
Farrugia is understood to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
A spokesperson for Farrugia’s ministry confirmed with Lovin Malta that the minister had been admitted to hospital, but could not confirm whether his hospitalisation was linked to COVID-19.
The news comes as Malta is experiencing a surge in active cases after it started to welcome tourists to Malta.
Malta has recorded roughly 200 new cases every day for the past few days, with active cases now at 2,177. The number of people receiving treatment in hospital is 18.
Get well soon!